National Guard Mobilized In D.C. To Protect Monuments, Fox Reports

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson reports that, according to a senior US defense official, hundreds of D.C. National Guard troops have been mobilized to protect historic monuments.

The unarmed soldiers were requested earlier this week by the Secretary of the Interior, David Bernhardt. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) June 24, 2020

As Tomlinson reports, Secretary of the Interior, David Bernhardt, says that the use of the unarmed soldiers were requested earlier in the week.

