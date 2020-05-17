Navarro Jokes Obama Is "Biden's Press Secretary"

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro joked on Sunday that he's glad former President Obama "has a new job as Joe Biden's press secretary."

During an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Navarro responded to comments Obama made during a virtual commencement address that things are "screwed up" because the Trump administration is doing "what feels good, what's convenient, what's easy."

“I’m glad Mr. Obama has a new job as Joe Biden’s press secretary,” White House adviser Peter Navarro tells @GStephanopoulos, responding to former President Obama’s criticism of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic . https://t.co/vTqcX6SuVX pic.twitter.com/E88KjOP5XM — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 17, 2020

What else would you expect from BFFs?

Happy 55th, Barack! A brother to me, a best friend forever. pic.twitter.com/uNsxouTKOO — VP Biden (Archived) (@VP44) August 4, 2016

Navarro also slammed Obama for failing to mention the fact that his administration oversaw a massive outflow of US manufacturing to China, leaving the country vulnerable.

"As far as I’m concerned, his administration was a kumbaya of incompetence, in which we saw millions of manufacturing jobs go off to China," said Navarro, who said that the Trump administration's goal is to bring manufacturing back to US soil, according to The Hill.

Navarro also says he does "blame the Chinese" for the ongoing pandemic because the country "behind the shield of the World Health Organization — for two months — hid the virus from the world."

“Yes, I do blame the Chinese,” White House adviser Peter Navarro says on economic challenges in U.S. due to COVID-19, claiming that China “behind the shield of the World Health Organization — for two months— hid the virus from the world.” https://t.co/vTqcX6SuVX pic.twitter.com/6wtvIDI84i — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 17, 2020

In comments on NBC's "Meet the Press," Navarro criticized the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) - saying it "really let the country down" over its handling of coronavirus testing.

"Early on in this crisis, the CDC which really had the most trusted brand around the world in this space, really let the country down with the testing. Because not only did they keep the testing within the bureaucracy, they had a bad test. And that did set us back," said Navarro, who then said that an economic shutdown will cost more lives than slowing the spread of the virus.

WATCH: @chucktodd asks WH Adviser Peter Navarro: “Does the president have confidence in the CDC?” @PeterNavarro45: “You should ask the president that question, not me. ... The CDC, which really had the most trusted brand … really let the country down with the testing.” pic.twitter.com/o2iUgUkV71 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 17, 2020

"The fact of the matter is, and what President Trump realized early on is that if you lock people down, you may save lives directly from the China virus. But you indirectly, you're going to kill a lot more people," said Navarro. "And why do I say that? We know statistically based on our experience with the China trade shock in the 2000s that unemployment creates more suicides, depression and drug abuse."

Navarro also slammed unnamed "people in the medical community [who] just want to run and hide until the virus is extinguished," suggesting that this strategy will be more deadly than the virus.