NBA Gives Award To Montrezl Harrell, Who Called Opponent A "B*tch Ass White Boy" Days Ago

The NBA has undoubtedly been in the spotlight of the social justice battle currently taking place across the country.

Most recently, the NBA made news when it cancelled a slate of playoff games due to players boycotting and protesting in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI.

And in addition to painting "Black Lives Matter" across all NBA courts...

...and the National Basketball Coaches Association, in conjunction with the Obama Foundation and the Equal Justice Initiative, forming Coaches for Racial Justice...

...and approving social justice messages on the back of NBA jerseys for the remainder of the season...

...the NBA has also provided players with warm up clothing and bench clothing that sports social justice messaging.

And so regardless of what you think of these actions, it's pretty clear that the NBA is on the forefront of racial equality and condems racism of all kinds.

That is, of course, unless it comes from the LA Clippers' Monrezl Harrell. Harrell made headlines a couple weeks ago when after hitting a shot against Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, he was seen backpedaling down the court and referring to Doncic as a "b*tch ass white boy".

Given the giant uproar about racial equality in the NBA of late, one would think this would have major repercussions within the organization. But Harrell was not warned or reprimanded by the NBA for his statements.

In fact, just the opposite: on Friday, the NBA honored Harrell with their "Sixth Man of the Year" award for the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Harrell beat out Dennis Schröder and teammate Lou Williams for the award after averaging 18.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game over the season. He has also been active in helping the LA Clippers advance through the playoffs, where they hope to bring in their first title in franchise history.

In fairness, Doncic later said he had no problems with the comment and trash talk is generally part of any professional sport.

But bringing race into the equation had many thinking: what would have happened if a white person had referred to a person of color in such a way while on the court.

Would it be written off as simply trash talk?

Would they be receiving awards from the NBA?