NBA Star JR Smith Expresses His Disappointment At "Motherf**king White Boy" Damaging His Truck

Every rioting liberal muppet has a plan until someone punches them in the face...

...and that bastardization of Mike Tyson's infamous quote could not apply any better to NBA star JR Smith and the young white dude who decided - for now apparent reason - to damage a truck parked in a residential area in LA.

As TMZ Sports reports, the 6'6", 225-pounder unleashed a barrage of violent kicks on the man - landing several times in the head. When the guy finally stands up on his feet, Smith delivered a final punishing overhand right to the guy's noggin.

NBA player JR Smith just smashed and beat up a rioter who broke his car window #protests2020 #SantaMonica #JRSmith



pic.twitter.com/7BSnMRFLFC — Sheeraz Raza (@SheerazRaza) May 31, 2020

After the event, Smith explained the attack in an emotionally charged video - saying:

"One of these motherfu**king white boys didn't know where he was going and broke my f**king window in my truck." "I chased him down and whooped his ass," Smith said. "He didn't know whose window he broke and he got his ass whooped."

JR Smith’s response to the video out there of him beating someone up bc they broke his car window (via @TNHTalk) pic.twitter.com/LIiyTzO7Fr — Alex B. (@KnicksCentral) May 31, 2020

Notably, Smith says the incident was not fueled by race or hatred - it was simply revenge for messing with his truck.

We have one awkward question - as much right as Mr. Smith had to punish this mindlessly-violent idiot for damaging his property... we wonder what the reaction among the media and intelligentsia on Twitter would have been if a 6'6", 225lb white guy was kicking the crap out of skinny young black dude who damaged his car (or store?).