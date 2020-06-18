NBC Facing "Considerable Backlash" After Pushing Google To Demonetize Conservatives, Trump Tweets

During a Thursday morning flurry of tweets that broke a period of unusually light twitter activity, President Trump took aim at two of his favorite targets - NBC News, and Google - and slammed both companies for their 'collaboration' on trying to demonetize conservative news sites.

Trump tweeted that NBC is facing "considerable backlash" for a reporter's recent "collaboration" with far-left groups in the UK to try to get two media organizations, including Zero Hedge, demonetized on Google's platform.

.@NBCNews is facing considerable backlash for pushing @Google to remove Conservative sites from its ad platform. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Trump's tweet follows the introduction of a Senate bill yesterday that aims to stop social media platforms from discriminating against conservative voices by threatening the liability shield they enjoy as neutral 'platforms' that aren't held responsible for the speech on the platforms. The DoJ has pitched in by releasing some guidelines for the Senators to follow.

Prior to that, Trump signed an executive order staking out his administration's view and interpretation on Section 230 after Twitter decided to affix warning labels to several tweets.