NBC Reporter Triggered After Armory Sells "Let's Go Brandon" AR-15s 

The conservative meme, "Let's Go Brandon!" is a euphemism for "f--- Joe Biden" that has gone viral across America since an early October NASCAR race. The phrase has even made it on the lower of an AR-15, a lightweight semi-automatic rifle, sold by one gun armory in South Carolina, triggering an NBC reporter to call the Secret Service.

NBC News' Ken Dilanian was so distraught about Palmetto State Armory's new "LETSGO-15 Stripped Lower Receiver" that he "called the Secret Service about this" but failed to mention what he actually discussed. He said, "they [Secret Service] had no comment."

I called the Secret Service about this. They had no comment. https://t.co/CmcATXY5DV pic.twitter.com/vD7dblz9JG — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 1, 2021

Details about the lower include "LETSGO-15" is made "from the most advanced aerospace manufacturing technology." The lower includes a fire selector with three modes: "'F@CK!'" (Safe), "'JOE!'" (Fire), "'BIDEN!'" (Full-Auto)."

"Let's go Brandon" refers to a slogan that has gone viral across America since early October at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama in which a journalist misreported the chant "f--- Joe Biden" as praise toward winning driver Brandon Brown.

More on this is a Maryland-based gun advocacy group, The Machine Gun Nest, which writes: