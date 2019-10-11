"Never Seen This Before" - Protester Spits In Face Of Trump Supporter During VICE Interview

“I interview a lot of the President’s supporters at rallies & have never seen this before. (My reaction gives that away quickly),” exclaimed VICE's Elizabeth Landers after the following disgusting incident happened.

Minnesota nice turned into Minnesota nasty quickly Thursday during a VICE News interview outside of President Trump’s rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As Dave Carlson, a salesman in Minnesota, calmly shared why he donates to President Trump’s campaign, a protestor spat in the MAGA-hat-wearing Trump supporter's face and kept walking by.

"Oh, nice," Carlson commented, while keeping his cool and wiping off his face, saying, “I’m fine, I’m fine.”

While, two other protestors apologized to Carlson, another decided to 'help' by explaining that Carlson deserved it, because of his hat, saying "that shit is disrespectful.”

VIDEO: Protester spits on Trump supporter during interview at Minneapolis rally https://t.co/WIN6yJDsqf pic.twitter.com/sXIpvDZbRn — VICE News (@vicenews) October 11, 2019

Maxine Waters would be proud.