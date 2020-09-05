New York AG Opens Grand Jury Investigation Into Killiing Of Daniel Prude

One day after the mayor of Rochester suspended 7 officers involved in the death of Daniel Prude, who died 7 days after an encounter with police, who used a 'spit hood' as part of their efforts to restrain Prude - who was suffering what was by all accounts a psychological episode possibly exaggerated by his drug use (the medical examiner confirmed he was intoxicated by PCP at the time of the incident) - New York AG Letitia James has launched a grand jury investigation into the incident.

That means that criminal charges will likely be handed down against at least some of the seven officers, whom the union has defended by saying they were just following protocol.

"The Prude family and the Rochester community have been through great pain and anguish," James said in a statement. She said the grand jury would be part of an “exhaustive investigation" into what happened that night.

Prude's brother called the police after his brother started acting erratically by taking off his clothes and running around naked in the street. However, Prude's brother has told the press that the police department tried to paint his brother's death as a drug overdose, and that his brother was effectively "lynched" by the officers responding.

Rochester was rocked by protests last night, and more are planned for Saturday evening on the street where Prude was arrested and where he received the injuries from which he eventually succumbed. His family went public with their claims on Wednesday with the help of lawyer Ben Crump, who also represented the Floyd family.

Of course, we can't help but wonder: If Prude was killed back in March, what exactly has changed to inspire the AG's office to take such an interest in the case all of a sudden?