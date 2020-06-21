New Zealand Unveils Web Safety Ad Featuring Two 'Porn Stars' 

A rather unusual New Zealand government online safety video advertisement featuring "porn actors" went viral in the first half of June.

In the ad, the porn stars, named Derek and Sue, greet a mother at her front door and say: "Hiya… your son's been watching us online."

Derek (left); Sue (right). h/t Keep It Real Online

The shocked mother, Sandra, played by comedian Justine Smith, is told by the nude couple that her son just watched them on his laptop, iPad, PlayStation, his phone, her phone, and on a smart TV.

Sue explains: "We usually perform for adults, but your son's just a kid. He might not know how relationships work."

The porn stars tell Sandra she must have a word with her son, Matt, about what was happening in the video, emphasizing hardcore lovemaking is not exactly real life. Sue said, "we just get straight to it" in the videos; Derek admits: "I'd never act like that in real life."

About halfway through the ad, Sandra's son walks in on the conversation and immediately drops a plate, realizing that, the porn stars he was just watching are at his front door.

Sandra then says: "Alright matey, it sounds like it's time to have a talk about the difference between what you see online and real-life relationships. No judgment!"

The video ad is part of a campaign called "Keep it real online," which raises awareness that online porn is not real-life:

"In today's digital world, it's very easy for children to come across pornography. This can happen by accident, as most sites are free and don't require any type of age verification, or intentionally out of curiosity. While children might see porn for the first time by accident, teens are more likely to be seeking it out. "It's normal for young people to be curious about sex. The best way to support them is to have open, honest conversations about what they might see and how it's different from real sex and relationships," the campaign said on its website.

A recent report found youngsters in New Zealand use porn sites as a tool to learn about sex. At least a third of all porn videos in the country are non-consensual acts.

The campaign has debuted as internet porn activity exploded during months of virus lockdowns around the world. Americans used porn to cope with pandemic stress.