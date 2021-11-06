NJ Senate President Who Loses To Truck Driver Claims To Have Found 12,000 Ballots

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Ousted Democratic New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney refuses to concede.

Republican Truck Driver Beats NJ Senate President

New Jersey’s longest-running state Senate president has lost his seat to a truck driver who spent only $153 on Dunkin and paper fliers over the course of his campaign.

[ZH: As for 'winner', truck-driver Ed Durr, he is still trying to take it all in, not quite believing it all happened. As Philadelphia Inquirer reports:

“You cannot continue to tell people they cannot do things when we live in the freest country in the world. And you think you’re just gonna sit on your hands and do nothing. Gov. Murphy kept telling you, ‘no, no, no.’ And Senator Sweeney sat there and all right, whatever. “So the people said, ‘No, you’re not doing your job,’ ” he said. “ ‘Take a seat, we’ll find somebody else [to] do the job.’ ”]

Refusal to Concede

MSN reports Senate Democrat Says '12,000 Ballots Recently Found'

The defiant incumbent released a statement to the Philadelphia Inquirer on Thursday that explained why he is not ready to admit defeat to his Republican challenger. “The results from Tuesday’s election continue to come in, for instance there were 12,000 ballots recently found in one county,” Sweeney said in an email, not naming the county. Sweeney has held the seat for 20 years and has served as the state Senate's president since 2010. New Jersey's 3rd state Senate District, which he represents, covers parts of Gloucester, Cumberland, and Salem counties. The district has been solidly blue in both the state Senate and General Assembly since Sweeney took office in 2003.

12,000 Ballots Where?

Might I suggest looking in Sweeney's closet?

