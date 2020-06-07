Not The Onion: BLM Protesters Vandalize Abraham Lincoln Statue In London

Days ago we noted the absurdity of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters defacing of all things Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C., which led to an apology by the US ambassador to India Ken Juster who condemned the "awful violence and vandalism" against ironically enough a historical icon of peaceful, non-violent resistance.

Well, the mob of the super-woke (and apparently historically illiterate) has struck again - this time in Parliament Square, London, where a large statue of Abraham Lincoln was subject to vandalism amid weekend George Floyd inspired protests.

Of course, it was Lincoln who famously declared the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 amid the Civil War, stating that "all persons held as slaves" held within rebellious states "shall be free."

Other statues and monuments across Britain were also targeted over the weekend, including Winston Churchill statues as well as a monument to Edward Colston in Bristol, who was known as a merchant, philanthropist, Member of Parliament, but also a slave trader. Hundreds of mostly young people rolled and dumped the Colston statue into the River Avon. It had stood in a central city square since 1895.

Churchill statues were also defaced with the words he "was a racist".

Commentators on social media collectively scratched their heads over why Lincoln of all historical figures was targeted, but that would assume that woke mob action has any rhyme, reason, or rationality to what it targets for destruction to begin with.

"Protesters in London scrawled the names of black people killed while in the custody of or by police onto a statue of President Abraham Lincoln in Parliament Square," The Washington Examiner detailed of the Saturday protests.

"Video and images from the area show protesters climbing the statue to cheers from the crowd before vandalizing the statue with spray paint and covering the base of the statue with Black Lives Matter signs."

Amid the Saturday mayhem it doesn't appear a single person within the group paused to question the vandalism of the iconic American president known for freeing the slaves, but later assassinated for his policies.

Instead the disrespect and vandalism to the monument was met with wild cheers.

This as the chaos on London streets grew increasingly dangerous on Saturday and into Sunday.

So now we're full circle: the very man whose legacy is that he freed the slaves in America apparently isn't ideologically "pure" enough for 2020.