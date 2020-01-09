Not So Shocking Report: Record Number Of Guns Sold As Dems Vow To Disintegrate Rights

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

In a not so surprising report, the FBI conducted a record number of background checks for gun sales in 2019. All of these gun purchases ramp up every time democrats open their mouths voicing support to disintegrating the rights of the people.

The FBI carried out a record 28 million background checks on firearms purchases in 2019, as Americans rushed to buy weapons amid calls by wealthy elitists in Hollywood and Democrat politicians for tougher gun laws.

According to FBI data, 28,369,750 background checks were performed in 2019, smashing the previous record of 27 million in 2016. The agency ran 202,465 checks on Black Friday alone. The Christmas period was a festive one for firearms retailers, with just under three million checks carried out in December, the second-highest month since the National Instant Criminal Background Check System began in 1998. –RT

“Americans are choosing to invest their hard-earned dollars in their ability to exercise their rights and buy the firearms they want before gun control politicians attempt to regulate away that ability,” a spokesman for the National Shooting Sports Foundation told the Associated Press in December.

Though violent crime has decreased by more than 50 percent since the early 1990s, mass shootings continue to make gun control a headline issue in the US. Last year saw a number of high-profile slayings, including two shootings in Texas in August that left 30 people dead, a massacre in Virginia Beach that killed 13, and a bloodbath at a nightclub in Dayton, Ohio, that killed nine. But that’s all in how the mainstream media (a mouthpiece for the government) prefers the populace “feel” about guns.

