NSA Claims No Spying On Tucker Carlson In Broadly-Worded Denial

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jun 29, 2021 - 09:22 PM

The National Security Agency (NSA) has responded to allegations by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that they've been monitoring the communications between members of his crew with the intention of getting the show canceled.

In a Tuesday tweet that nobody can respond to, the agency said that the allegation is "untrue," adding "Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air."

"NSA has a foreign intelligence mission. We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States. With limited exceptions (e.g. an emergency), NSA may not target a US citizen without a court order that explicitly authorizes the targeting.

Really?

While the suggestion that the NSA wouldn't spy on Americans (beyond undefined 'emergencies') is beyond laughable...

let's let Glenn Greenwald do the heavy lifting on this one - as his journalism brought us the Snowden leaks which revealed a widespread domestic surveillance apparatus.

Many possibilities exist given the broad scope of their answer.

So Tucker is told by an NSA whistleblower that he's being spied on, and the Pentagon just fired a pro-Trump security official for 'unauthorized disclosure of classified information' from the NSA. Who wants to play connect-the-dots?

