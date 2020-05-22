Nursing Home Abuser Made Video Asserting "Black People Are Supposed To Rule The Earth"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The culprit behind the horrific beating of an elderly man at a nursing home in Detroit made a YouTube video in which he asserted that “black people are supposed to rule the earth.”

Footage emerged yesterday of a man later identified as 20-year-old Jadon Hayden beating up a defenseless elderly white man by repeatedly punching him in the face.

Absolutely shocking footage has emerged from a black male nurse from Detroit (Jadon H.), who filmed himself beating elderly white men into a bloody pulp.



"Get the fuck off my bed, N.," he is heard saying.



Viewer discretion advised.

Another clip shows him beating an elderly white woman.

I'll never understand why Americans work 40+ hrs a week, pay taxes, fight for their country, just for their children to dump them in care homes in old age and subject them to this kinda treatment.



The relevant authorities have his information so dw and I don't mean the police!

Hayden uploaded the videos to his social media accounts but after the clips started to go viral on Twitter he was quickly arrested by police.

Content Hayden had previously uploaded to his YouTube channel suggested he holds black supremacist beliefs.

“The black race is the chosen race, the black race was supposed to rule the earth, but now…they have to go to the white man for everything and that’s not good,” Hayden says in one video.

“Black people are supposed to rule the earth,” he emphasizes.

Hayden also posted a video called “drugging ppl prank” that shows a white man convulsing in what appears to be the same nursing home, suggesting that he may have been responsible for the drugging.

Many have questioned why the story isn’t being covered by major news networks like CNN, arguing that if the roles were reversed and the culprit was white, there’d be a mass uproar.

Is this even possible to believe? Can this be for real? Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing? — Donald J. Trump

President Trump has tweeted about the issue and Tucker Carlson vowed last night to cover it fully on his show tonight.

UPDATE: The heroic @TuckerCarlson aired a screenshot from the Detroit nursing home attack and said he would cover the "horrifying" story tomorrow night!



"We're going to have a lot more on that story tomorrow and the tape."

Hayden was a patient in the nursing home, which as Chris Menahan documents, has a very shady recent history.

