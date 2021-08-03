NY Gov. Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women, Retaliated Against Ex-Employee: State AG

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and took action against a former employee who complained publicly about his conduct, according to a Tuesday statement by NY Attorney General Letitia James, who accused the governor of violating federal and state laws.

In an investigation conducted by two outside attorneys, Cuomo's administration was found to be a "hostile work environment" which was "rife with fear and intimidation," according to the Associated Press.

On at least one occasion, the investigation found, Cuomo and his senior staff worked to retaliate against a former employee who accused him of wrongdoing. Cuomo was also found to have harassed women outside of government, the investigation found. Cuomo faced multiple allegations last winter that he inappropriately touched and sexually harassed women who worked with him or who he met at public events. One aide in his office said he groped her breast. Another, Lindsey Boylan, said Cuomo kissed her on the lips after a meeting in his office and “would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs.” -AP

NYS Attorney General’s office investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against @NYGovCuomo also found that the Executive Chamber “created a hostile work environment overall.” — Morgan Mckay (@morganfmckay) August 3, 2021

According to the report, there are 11 complaints against Cuomo spanning 2013 - 2020.

The investigation began in March, after the New York executive chamber granted James' request to investigate. Later that month, Cuomo was urged to resign by dozens of Democratic state lawmakers, including NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.

According to James, investigators spoke with 179 people and reviewed more than 74,000 pieces of evidence - providing a "deeply disturbing, yet clear picture" of Cuomo's alleged criminal sexual harassment of employees.

AG James says investigators in probe of Gov. Cuomo spoke to 179 people and reviewed more than 74,000 pieces of evidence. The investigation revealed "a deeply disturbing, yet clear picture" of Cuomo's alleged criminal sexual harassment of employees https://t.co/5hX3mAWII9 pic.twitter.com/WstODrOmEm — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 3, 2021

This presser is just getting worse and worse for @NYGovCuomo.



I knew Leticia James wanted his job, but damn, this woman went for the kill shot and is now just desecrating the corpse. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 3, 2021

Even the NYT's Maggie Haberman admits this is damning for Cuomo.

James not giving an ambiguous statement here. Clearly states Cuomo violated laws. https://t.co/iYzsWsoc3F — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 3, 2021

As CNBC reports further, "New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, also a Democrat, in mid-March authorized a panel to launch an impeachment investigation into the harassment claims and other allegations of wrongdoing by Cuomo, including whether his staff tried to hide or alter data on coronavirus deaths in New York nursing homes."

Cuomo claims he's innocent, saying in March: "I never harassed anyone, I never assaulted anyone, I never abused anyone," adding "I'm not going to resign."