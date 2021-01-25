NYC Badly Misses 1 Million COVID Vaccination Target

After being forced to cancel 20K+ appointments over "logistical issues" that were blamed on McKesson, Moderna's partner for distributing the vaccine, NYC has admitted that it will delay opening vaccination megasites like Yankee Stadium and Citi Field as shortages of vaccines leave the city shorthanded.

According to Bloomberg, the city will almost definitely fall short of its goal of doling out 1MM+ doses by the end of January. So far, the city has doled out 628.8K doses, compared with 21.8MM vaccine jabs doled out world-wide.

In New York State, there are about 19K designated first doses left, and officials are expecting another 107K more this week.

During a Monday press briefing, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is equipped to vaccinate 500K people a week should it receive the increase in supply that it has been expecting.

"We’re not going to be able to soar until we get more supply," de Blasio said.

He said more during a press briefing (see the full clip below).

We’re at City Hall with the latest on #COVID19 vaccines in New York City. https://t.co/T7aoGJeChL — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 25, 2021

Meanwhile, case and hospitalization numbers in the city have been relatively stable.

Today's #COVID19 indicators:



• 240 new hospitalizations

• 4,743 new cases

• 8.44% positivity rate (7-day avg.)



We need to KEEP fighting while we're waiting for more vaccines so we can turn this situation around. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 25, 2021

Jay Varma, de Blasio’s senior public health adviser, said the city is now targeting the end of February/beginning of March to receive a supply of the (still-unapproved) one-dose JNJ vaccines, which de Blasio has called "a real game-changer."

Citi Field (home of the New York Mets) was supposed to open this week and operate 24/7 doling out vaccines, with the goal of vaccinating as many as 7K New Yorkers a day.

Of course, NYC isn't the only city to miss its target. National targets and state-level targets pretty much everywhere (aside from a handful of smaller states like West Virginia) have missed their targets. Last year, the CDC missed its target to vaccinate 20MM by Jan. 1 by a wide margin, with only 2MM people being vaccinated in that time just 10% of the total.

Meanwhile, on Friday New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced his state had temporarily run out of the vaccine. But according to the Bloomberg chart, NY has used just 61% of its nearly 2.4 million doses. This as some quickly pointed out "means they have tossed out a HUGE amount of their vaccines in the trash. We're talking hundreds of thousands of doses."

The conclusion: "If an adversarial press still exists, they need to ask Cuomo about this and nothing else until we get answers."

If NY is truly out of vaccine, that means they have tossed out a HUGE amount of their vaccines in the trash. We're talking hundreds of thousands of doses.



If an adversarial press still exists, they need to ask Cuomo about this and nothing else until we get answers. https://t.co/Jc98mbA70f — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 25, 2021

Alas, under the current regime the term "adversarial press" is nothing but an oxymoron.