NYC Homeless Man Attacked With Explosive In Horrifying Video

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 10:35

As violent attacks continue nationwide amid protests over the death of George Floyd, a viral video has emerged showing a man throwing a firecracker at a 66-year-old homeless man in Harlem, which explodes as the attacker trots off smiling.

The incident happened on MalcomX Blvd. at approximately 4 a.m. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday, while an investigation is reportedly underway. The victim was hospitalized with minor burns, according to the NY Post.

The incident is the latest in a spate of firecracker attacks, which New York Times' Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, Nikole Hannah-Jones promoted a theory that "government forces" are setting off fireworks to disrupt the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jones deleted her Twitter account after she was called out.

More 'government forces'

And what's with the left attacking homeless people?