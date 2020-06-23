NYC Homeless Man Attacked With Explosive In Horrifying Video

As violent attacks continue nationwide amid protests over the death of George Floyd, a viral video has emerged showing a man throwing a firecracker at a 66-year-old homeless man in Harlem, which explodes as the attacker trots off smiling.

SHOCK VIDEO: Thugs are seen throwing fireworks at what appears to be a sleeping homeless man on Malcolm X Blvd in #Harlem. #DeBlasiosNYC @NYCMayor @NYPDNews



pic.twitter.com/UiPfE8aTSR — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 22, 2020

The incident happened on MalcomX Blvd. at approximately 4 a.m. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday, while an investigation is reportedly underway. The victim was hospitalized with minor burns, according to the NY Post.

The incident is the latest in a spate of firecracker attacks, which New York Times' Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, Nikole Hannah-Jones promoted a theory that "government forces" are setting off fireworks to disrupt the Black Lives Matter movement.

This is incredibly irresponsible on every level. pic.twitter.com/hFSmxe8HtA — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) June 21, 2020

Jones deleted her Twitter account after she was called out.

More 'government forces'

#BrooklynFireworks #NYCprotest No war zone here. I’d rather they express themselves with fireworks than guns. Real NYers know how it could really be pic.twitter.com/qj2Au6ANX6 — Beechums 🍀💚🍀 (@beechums17) June 21, 2020

And what's with the left attacking homeless people?