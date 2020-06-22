NYC Sees 400% Jump In Shootings As Undercover Unit Disbanded

As the NYPD disbands its undercover investigations unit, taking hundreds of crime-spotting undercover officers off the streets (a decision that will almost certainly lead to fewer low level arrests, but also leaves an opening for more serious crime to make a comeback), it appears one of the most closely followed crime metrics in NYC has skyrocketed compared with the same period last year.

According to stats released by the department, the number of shootings reported in NYC over the past week hit 55, compared with just 12 during the same period last year. That's a nearly 5-fold rise.

Commissioner Dermot Shea officially disbanded the plainclothes unit a week ago. The results since then have been startling.

Meanwhile, the hundreds of "journalists" who live in NYC have been obsessed with a bogus 'conspiracy theory' about the surfeit of fireworks heard around the city is part of a 'conspiracy' to stop black and brown people from getting enough sleep, in order to fomet more unrest.

Even Commissioner Shea acknowledges that the rank and file are "demoralized" after weeks of sometimes deadly interactions with protesters and looters and rioters. On Sunday, video of an officer applying a chokehold while detaining a suspect in Rockaway Beach, Queens led to his suspension without pay, further rankling the rank and file after Shea limply defended the decision to foster more "accountability in policing."

The city council last week passed a new law requiring cops who use chokeholds to be charged with a misdemeanor, regardless of whether the subject is injured.

Venting to the New York Post, one law enforcement source claimed that this is what the politicians want, they want an increase in crime so they can further demonize police, while letting "non violent" offenders out of Rikers by the hundreds. "This is what the politicians wanted - no bail, nobody in Rikers, cops not arresting anyone," one angry law enforcement source said Friday. "All those things equal people walking around on the street with guns, shooting each other."

NYC isn't alone: Chicago witnessed an explosion of violence over father's day weekend.