NYPD Releases Shocking Video Of Daytime Execution-Style Killing Of Man Riding Citi Bike

A shocking and seemingly random execution-style killing in broad daylight has New York police searching for the unknown gunman by releasing the disturbing footage to the public. At about 2:20pm on Wednesday a young black male was captured on CCTV walking up to a man on Citi Bike just outside a Brooklyn deli.

The victim, identified by police as 21-year old Pierrot Simeon is seen stopping the bike to possibly speak with the suspect, but immediately after the killer brandished a gun from a fanny pack on his shoulder and shoots multiple times at point-blank range.

Still frame from police issued footage

Citi Bike is the large, privately owned public bicycle sharing system with the biggest presence across many parts of the city and extending next door into Jersey City.

As of Friday local media reports say the suspect is still at large after the victim was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. The blurred police video shows the killer actually placing the gun directly to the victim's body before pulling the trigger while showing no emotion and then running away.

He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso an one in the left forearm, according to police statements. The victim had lived just around the corner, and authorities have yet to determine the motive or if the two had a history.

Censored video of the shooter and the heinous act below:

SHOCKING VIDEO: Recognize him? Police looking for gunman after 21-year-old man fatally shot multiple times at point-blank in East Flatbush, NYPD says



Full story: https://t.co/349ZOCKZka pic.twitter.com/J9kzMjzFVG — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 16, 2021

This summer in NYC has included what appears to be increasingly brazen, seemingly "random" acts of gun violence happening in the middle of the day and in prominent, high-trafficked places - with shooters apparently unconcerned about being apprehended or stopped by police.

One local ABC report notes that the day after the Citi Bike shooting there were six people shot within a mere span of two hours, with Thursday on the whole witnessing seven shooting incidents with nine total victims...

At 9:47 p.m. a 25-year-old man was shot in the buttocks in front of 1116 Putnam Avenue in Bushwick. He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital.

Then at 10 p.m., a 42-year-old man was shot in the left arm in front of 609 Nostrand Avenue, at Bergen Street, in Crown Heights. He was taken to Kings County Hospital.

A 17-year-old was shot in the hip, an 18-year-old was shot in the left foot, and a 19-year-old was shot in the upper thigh. They were taken to Mount Sinai and Brookdale University Hospital. The NYPD says the victims are not cooperating with detectives.

Just before midnight at 11:46 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg in front of 4111 Church Avenue, in East Flatbush. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, and there are no arrests in that incident.

There was also a triple shooting outside a pizzeria that included three teenagers (17-19) being wounded in Bergen Beach.

NYPD top cop Dermot Shea: Bronx shootings are 'back to a level not seen since 1996' https://t.co/O8BFMUol6O pic.twitter.com/CdG7eEZHKL — New York Post (@nypost) July 13, 2021

A recent crimes statistics report issued by the NYPD notes that the court system is expanding its operational capacity as a summer influx of crime grows; however, it also notes that murders and shooting incidents actually decreased by about 20% for June 2021 compared to the same month last year.