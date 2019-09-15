NYT Chases Down Kavanaugh Dick-Waving Stories From 1980s

Last September, less than two weeks before Judge Brett Kavanaugh would be confirmed to the Supreme Court, a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct during the 1983 - 1984 academic year - claiming Kavanugh waved his penis in her face during a drunken dormitory party and "caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away."

Specifically, accuser Deborah Ramirez told the New Yorker's Ronan Farrow that she remembered "a penis being in front of my face," and that despite being inebriated, someone encouraging her to "kiss it."

Despite acknowledging "significant gaps in her memories of the evening" due to being incredibly drunk, Ramirez then recalls someone yelling down a hallway "Brett Kavanaugh just put his penis in Debbie's face!"

In response, Kavanaugh said last September: "This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name—and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building—against these last-minute allegations."

And when asked about it during his confirmation hearings, Kavanaugh said that if there were any truth to the allegations, they would have been "the talk of campus."

After making that statement, the New York Times' Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly spent the next 12 months hard at work piecing together accounts of Kavanaugh's alleged Yale dick wavings.

NYT's ​​Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly

Per The Federalist's Mollie Hemmingway, however, Porgrebin and Kelly's report contradicts their own previous work on the topic.

Ah... I couldn’t figure out why the NYT ran it as commentary/analysis and not A1 news. This makes more sense. https://t.co/GPiqPBx6ob — John Noonan (@noonanjo) September 15, 2019

According to their report, "At least seven people, including Ms. Ramirez’s mother, heard about the Yale incident long before Mr. Kavanaugh was a federal judge. Two of those people were classmates who learned of it just days after the party occurred, suggesting that it was discussed among students at the time."

What's more, the duo also "uncovered a previously unreported story about Mr. Kavanaugh in his freshman year that echoes Ms. Ramirez’s allegation" in which Kavanaugh's penis was thrust into a woman's hand by onlookers.

A classmate, Max Stier, saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student. Mr. Stier, who runs a nonprofit organization in Washington, notified senators and the F.B.I. about this account, but the F.B.I. did not investigate and Mr. Stier has declined to discuss it publicly. (We corroborated the story with two officials who have communicated with Mr. Stier.) -New York Times

Kavanaugh has denied Ramirez's allegations and would not talk to the Times about the new allegation. President Trump, meanwhile, isn't buying any of it.

Can’t let Brett Kavanaugh give Radical Left Democrat (Liberal Plus) Opinions based on threats of Impeaching him over made up stories (sound familiar?), false allegations, and lies. This is the game they play. Fake and Corrupt News is working overtime! #ProtectKavanaugh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

The rest of the Times report revolves around Kavanaugh being a rich white kid, while Ramirez - who "grew up in a split-level ranch house in working-class Shelton, Conn." was a trailblazing female minority who says his penis ended up in her face. You can read the rest here if so inclined.