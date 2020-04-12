NYT Deletes Tweet, Stealth-Edits Article After Excusing Biden Sexual Misconduct

The New York Times, which tried to sabotage Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's career with months of baseless #MeToo allegations - not only downplayed Joe Biden's well-documented history of unwanted physical contact with women on Sunday, they cast extreme doubt on a detailed sexual assault allegation by former Biden staffer Tara Reade.

The original article, which can be seen in the Wayback Machine reads: "No other allegation about sexual assault surfaced in the course of reporting, nor did any former Biden staff members corroborate any details of Ms. Reade’s allegation. The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden, beyond the hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable."

Which they also tweeted, and have since deleted:

The current, stealth-edited version now reads: "No other allegation about sexual assault surfaced in the course of reporting, nor did any former Biden staff members corroborate any details of Ms. Reade’s allegation. The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden."

Reade filed a police report against Biden with the Washington D.C. police alleging that the former Vice President (and then Senator) forcibly penetrated her without consent in 1993. She does not reference Biden by name in the complaint, which the Biden campaign has strongly denied.

The Times, meanwhile, had the audacity to write: " Filing a false police report may be punishable by a fine and imprisonment. "

Remember the press spent a month essentially arguing that underage drinking was evidence that Kavanaugh committed sexual assault, but a long pattern of "hugs, kisses, and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable" proves Biden's innocence. pic.twitter.com/CPGr48o8nK — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 12, 2020

Look at how the Times framed Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford - whose allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a gathering in the mid 1980s were refuted by every single person at the party.

I think what is frustrating about kavanaugh is not only assumption of guilt is they were trying to paint him as this frat boy that did whatever he wanted pic.twitter.com/PSqqIglahu — UncleDickindeerstand (@Cincyfella) April 12, 2020

In short, "believe all women" unless they're accusing a Democratic presidential candidate of sexual assault.