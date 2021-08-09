NYT Reporter Ridiculed For Fawning "Sophisticated, Vaccinated" Description Of Obama Party Guests

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

NYT White House correspondent Annie Karni faced ridiculed for describing the guests who attended Barack Obama’s maskless super spreader party as “sophisticated, vaccinated.”

During an appearance on CNN, Karni said that attendees represented a “sophisticated, vaccinated” crowd, and guests were “following all the safety precautions,” while claiming criticism of the party was “overblown.”

In reality, there were no tests performed to ascertain whether anyone was vaccinated and it’s perfectly plausible that some of the vaccinated guests at the event could have spread the virus to unvaccinated staff.

Numerous images also show Obama and guests fraternizing maskless and in close proximity, even as vaccinated Americans are told to mask up once again and keep their distance to stop the spread of the delta variant.

Innumerable respondents on Twitter skewered Karni for her groveling description of hypocritical elitists having fun while some Americans are still unable to see their elderly relatives.

“A NYT reporter on CNN justifying Obama’s huge maskless birthday bash because he only invited “a sophisticated, vaccinated crowd” is about as emblematic of liberal discourse as it gets,” wrote Glenn Greenwald.

“What happened to all the concerns about vaccinated people passing Delta to the unvaccinated?”

“Yes, it’s a pandemic and a crisis, but let the sophisticated people have their fun!” he jibed.

Others mocked Karni over her bizarre suggestion that “sophisticated” people are immune to viruses.

Karni later tried to walk back her statement by insisting it was just a comment made by someone at the party.

Watch the full clip.



As we highlighted earlier, despite reports that the party had been “scaled back” due to COVID concerns, on Sunday it was still going on.

