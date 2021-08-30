Obama Education Secretary Loses His Mind, Compares Anti-Maskers To Kabul Suicide Bombers

Via HumanEvents.com,

Obama’s Secretary of Education Arne Duncan seems to have lost his mind after comparing Americans who choose not to be confined by masks to the deadly terrorists who killed 13 American service members last week.

In a tweet, Duncan claimed that those who don’t wear masks are “strikingly similar” to the extremists who killed and injured hundreds of Americans and Afghans by suicide bombing, per the Star News Network.

“They both blow themselves up, inflict harm on those around them, and are convinced they are fighting for freedom,” the tweet reads.

Have you noticed how strikingly similar both the mindsets and actions are between the suicide bombers at Kabul’s airport, and the anti-mask and anti-vax people here?

They both blow themselves up, inflict harm on those around them, and are convinced they are fighting for freedom. — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) August 29, 2021

To no surprise, Duncan faced harsh backlash for his far-fetched – and quite frankly, tone-deaf – comparison.

Delete your account, now, you shameless, soulless ghoul. I'm a pro-mask, pro-vaccine conservative - by personal choice because of my lung damage from Iraq, not by mandate - and you literally SUCK at this thing called being a human being. — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) August 29, 2021

This is from Obama’s Secretary of Education. See how uneducated he is, unable to make even elementary distinctions. This is the caliber of intellectual Visigoths we have running the country https://t.co/7PhQ8Pew0r — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 29, 2021

On the day that President Biden met the caskets containing the fallen soldiers who were victims of suicide bombers, I can't imagine a more inappropriate Tweet from former Education Secretary @arneduncan



There's no comparison between non-masking, non-vaxxing & terrorism.



Shame. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) August 29, 2021

How could you possibly have typed this out, reread it, and actually decided to hit send? I can’t think of a more insensitive thing you could have said that the family members of the deceased service people have to hear. — Jeffrey Winaker (@JeffreyWinaker) August 30, 2021