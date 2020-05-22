Obama's Ambassador To Beijing Compares Trump To Hitler On Chinese TV

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, American leftists have been repeatedly caught parroting the rhetoric of the CCP as they decried President Trump's use of the term "Chinese Virus" as racist while amplifying unfounded claims that President Trump is solely responsible for all of the deaths in the US, despite the growing body of evidence that the coronavirus was spreading in the US even earlier than initially believed (the first known death has been dated to Feb. 6 in California, which suggests the virus was likely spreading in the US before the end of January).

As a reminder, China didn't inform the world about the evidence of human to human transmission (which they likely possessed for 6+ weeks at that point) until Jan. 22.

Despite all of this, Democrats have taken a distinctly "soft on China" tack, in opposition to President Trump's increasing hawkishness, even going so far as to side with the CCP (which, remember, just put 1 million+ Muslims into concentration camps) over the White House, as the National Review pointed out in a recent article.

One of the most galling examples of this phenomenon to date occurred Thursday, when former Obama-era ambassador and noted Sinophile Max Baucus, also a former Democratic Senator from Montana, compared President Trump to Hitler during an appearance in the Chinese press.

The former U.S. ambassador to China during the Obama administration has compared President Trump to Adolf Hitler and Joseph McCarthy on Chinese state-run television. Max Baucus, who served as Montana senator from 1978 to 2014 until he was appointed ambassador to Beijing, compared Trump’s rhetoric on China to that of Hitler and McCarthy during a May 6 interview on CNN. Since then, Baucus has appeared on Chinese state television and repeated his claims. "Joe McCarthy [and] Adolf Hitler…rallied people up, making people believe things that were really not true,” Baucus told China Global Television Network on May 12. "The White House and some in Congress are making statements against China that are so over the top and so hypercritical, they are based not on the fact, or if they are based on fact, sheer demagoguery, and that’s what McCarthy did in the 1950s."

Appearing on CNN is one thing. But what, we wonder, would motivate a former US Senator to appear in Chinese state-controlled media like this, blatantly parroting Chinese state propaganda, or at least willingly playing along with it.

Aside from criticizing President Trump, Baucus has waxed about America's impending decline on Chinese television, playing into an even more sinister theme of anti-Americanism. On May 14, Baucus told China’s state-run Global Times, “We Americans are so used to being number one. We’re so used to being the leader in the world. Now that might change.”

During his time in the Senate, Baucus rose to become chairman of the Senate Finance Committee (which is different from the Senate Banking Committee before which Mnuchin and Powell testified earlier this week) and has been credited as a chief architect of Obamacare.