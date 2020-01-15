Obama's National Security Advisor Admits Trump "Absolutely Correct" To Kill Soleimani

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

As Democrats continue to repeat Iranian talking points and criticize President Trump for taking out the terrorist General Soleimani, former President Obama’s National Security advisor weighed in with a surprising remark.

Gen. James Jones told those gathered at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi that “What the administration did in the Soleimani case is absolutely correct.”

“This was a powerful step. We’ll see where it goes,” he added. “It’s a complicated region, but I think history will say that this was the right thing to do.”

“I think the Obama administration tried to find the terrorist that was the most wanted guy in the world,” Jones added, referring to Osama Bin Laden. “Soleimani is now the next guy, so I give [Trump] credit for doing that and I think it was the right thing to do,” he explained.

Jones, Obama’s national security adviser from 2009 to 2010, described the killing of the Iranian leader as a “potential game changer.”

“It’s clear that the regime in Iran has had a very bad couple of weeks,” Jones said, adding “And one of the things that people don’t talk about too much is the degree of unrest that there is in the country, which I think is significant.” “So, you take the removal of Soleimani, you take the accidental downing of the civilian aircraft coupled with the amount of popular unrest — the needle toward possible collapse of a regime has to be something that people think about,” he continued, adding “It’s probably not politically correct to talk about it, but you have to think about it.”

Jones further advised Trump to ignore Democratic critics, saying “I would not listen to the appeasers of the world who kind of want to calm the waves.”

Jones asserted that those kind of people “want to get back to normal business and then you have Iran using its proxies to spread terror around the world, interdict shipping, shoot down drones, and things like that.”

“Those days I think are over and I hope Iran understands that,” Jones continued. “As articulated by the president, it’s a potential game changer… I would not let up. I would not let up.”

President Trump accused Democrats of trying to defend Soleimani Monday, calling them ‘a disgrace’:

Still, they continue to repeat Iranian propaganda:

While Iran released an insane propaganda video, showing the President being assassinated, and the Capitol building being blown up, Democrats still refuse to side with Trump on the matter, demanding ‘evidence’ that Soleimani’s killing was just.

At a MAGA rally in Wisconsin last night, Trump called Democrats weak and asserted that they cannot protect the country.

“They’re saying, ‘Was the attack imminent? Was it imminent?’ Does the fact that he’s killed hundreds of thousands of people and thousands of Americans, and horribly killed and wounded thousands and thousands, that doesn’t matter,” Trump said at his second rally of 2020.

“‘Was the attack imminent?’ I think they’re going to start a new investigation: ‘Was the attack on this horror?’— and by the way, he was in a country he wasn’t allowed to be in. We don’t mention that,'” Trump continued.

“Great percentages of people don’t have legs right now and arms because of this son of a b***h. And the Democrats should be outraged by Soleimani’s evil crimes, not the decision to end his wretched life.” Trump bellowed.

