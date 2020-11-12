Official Overseeing Arizona Vote-Count Process Previously Tweeted About Trump's "Neo-Nazi Base"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is overseeing the vote counting process in the swing state, previously tweeted about President Trump pandering to his “neo-nazi base.”

In an August 2017 tweet that is receiving fresh attention, Hobbs asserted, “.@realDonaldTrump has made it abundantly clear he’s more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being @POTUS for all Americans.”

.@realDonaldTrump has made it abundantly clear he's more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being @POTUS for all Americans. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 15, 2017

That wouldn’t be much of a shock for someone who lists her pronouns in her Twitter bio along with her support for Black Lives Matter, but given that Hobbs is now instrumental in the Arizona voting process, Trump supporters are understandably concerned.

“Anyone think we could possibly get a fair shake in front of this activist???” asked Donald Trump Jr.

Anyone think we could possibly get a fair shake in front of this activist??? https://t.co/mEzsoIQPeH — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 12, 2020

The Secretary of State has already exercised her power to prevent an inquiry into Arizona’s voting machines.

“In recent days, the President of Arizona’s State Senate, Karen Fann, called on Hobbs’ office to authorize an independent review of the state’s voting machines. A call that Hobbs immediately shot down,” reports National File.

“It is patently unreasonable to suggest that, despite there being zero credible evidence of any impropriety or widespread irregularities, election officials nonetheless have a responsibility to prove a negative,” Hobbs wrote in response.

* * *

New limited edition merch now available! Click here.

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Also, I urgently need your financial support here.