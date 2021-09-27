Ohio State Police "Aware And Monitoring" Possible Truck Protest Against Vaccine Mandate

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is preparing for a possible disruption Monday morning during rush hour of truck drivers shutting down parts of the interstate in protest over mask and vaccine mandates, according to local news Fox 19.

Dubbed the "#patrioshutdown," the movement has spread on various social media platforms and is expected to begin Monday morning and last for several hours on a stretch of highway in Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is making sure traffic is flowing amid reports of truckers staging a #PatriotShutdown to protest President Biden's COVID mandates for interstate travel. pic.twitter.com/PAN2f38mW8 — WMOH Newswire (@WMOHNEWSWIRE) September 27, 2021

"The Patrol is aware and monitoring the situation closely to ensure roadways are safe to travel. For security reasons we cannot go into further detail at this time," Sgt. Christina Hayes with OSHP.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said any trucker that takes part in the expected protested today with be charged with a felony:

"My office has learned there are plans to shut down the highways, nationwide, on Monday to protest vaccine mandates. I want to be perfectly clear. Anyone who attempts to shut down the highways in Hamilton County will be removed from their vehicles, charged with felony Disrupting Public Services, and they will go to jail. To those who claim to be supportive of law enforcement - law enforcement is not with you. This would pose a serious danger for our first responders and the community at large. I have always been supportive of a citizen's First Amendment right to protest. But, this is not lawful and it is reckless. It will not be tolerated."

Truck drivers aren't the only ones furious with their employers' decision to enforce a vaccine mandate. Federal workers just recently sued the Biden administration over the vaccine mandate.