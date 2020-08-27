One Day After Mass Boycott, NBA Players Agree To Resume Playoffs

One day after the NBA put the playoffs on hold in an apparent boycott in solidarity with the BLM movement after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, moments ago ESPN reported that in a meeting within the National Basketball Association’s so-called bubble at Disney World in Florida, players voted to continue the remainder of the playoffs, ESPN reported, even though tonight's three games will still be postponed Thursday night.

The resumption of playoff games could come as soon as Friday, but there is expected to be a return to this season by the weekend, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/A2PazNKDhy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks unexpectedly skipped Game Five of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic, sparking what Bloomberg called a "night never before seen in U.S. sports" and prompting LeBron James to lead a charge to end the season, according reports from the LA Times. James first sent an expletive filled tweet that ended with “We demand change. Sick of it," following the news that the Milwaukee Bucks wouldn’t play the game Wednesday night.

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020

That sudden boycott by NBA teams spread throughout the entire US sports world, with teams in MLB, the WNBA and Major League Soccer all joining NBA players in solidarity, prompting a spate of cancellations.