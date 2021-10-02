National School Board Association Demands Biden Give Them FBI Protection From "Terrorist" Parents

The tension between parents and American school-board members has worsened since we first reported that members of the boards were quitting en masse over "toxic" parents opposing masks, vaccine mandates and CRT.

And according to the National School Boards Association, an organization that represents school board members, the risks of violence breaking out involving a parent and a school-board member have intensified to such a degree that the organization is asking the federal government to start providing security to board members and teachers to protect them from "terrorist" parents.

Terrorists?

The organization made its demands in a letter to President Biden, signed by NSBA President Viola Garcia and Interim Executive Director and CEO Chip Slaven. They called on Biden to personally use his executive authority to mobilize the FBI and other federal agents to guard school officials, according to the Daily Mail.

"The National School Boards Association (NSBA) respectfully asks for federal law enforcement and other assistance to deal with the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation," the letter to Biden begins.

The letter also mentions "threats of actual acts of violence"" against school staffers alleging that "angry mobs" have hindered their ability to hold school board meetings, because of reported outbursts from 'extremist' parents irate over vaccine and mask mandates being pressured upon their students in order for them to go to school.

Let's get this straight: In an era when school shootings are seen as a constant threat, these people want security guards...for the teachers?

"As these threats and acts of violence have become more prevalent," the org asserts in the note, "NSBA respectfully asks that a joint collaboration among federal law enforcement agencies, state and local law enforcement, and with public school officials be undertaken to focus on these threats."

It adds that the threats are "impacting the delivery of educational services to students and families," and also cites several examples of disruptions at school board meetings around the country.

The rest of the letter mostly pleaded with the president to put the proper "safeguards in place" and that this is a "critical time," before asking for "immediate assistance" in the form of federal agents playing security guard.

"There also must be safeguards in place to protect public schools and dedicated education leaders as they do their jobs,' the note asserts, then labeling the outraged parents showing up at school board meetings across the county as right-winged radicals." "As the threats grow and news of extremist hate organizations showing up at school board meetings is being reported, this is a critical time for a proactive approach to deal with this difficult issue," the statement reads.

Federal resources could help "investigate, intercept, and prevent the current threats and acts of violence against our public school officials."

As if to try and curry favor with the president, the note goes on to praise the Biden Administration and the president's "leadership to end the proliferation of COVID in our communities and our school districts."

The thing is, now that California has ordered mandatory vaccination for its students, and other states are set to follow through, President Biden has the perfect excuse to authorize something like this, if he was so inclined.