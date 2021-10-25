Orwell's 1984 As Manual For The Woke

Authored by David Zukerman via AmericanThinker.com,

On learning that Twitter sanctioned Rep. Jim Banks for daring to refer to Assistant Secretary of Health R. Levine as a man (and that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also referred, but without sanction, to Dr. Levine as a man) I turned, for insight on this peculiar assault on the concept of objective reality, to a classic novel on the nature of totalitarianism: 1984, by George Orwell. Here are, I believe, relevant passages from the novel, from a torture scene, with torture applied to Winston Smith by O'Brien.

O'Brien to Winston Smith, undergoing torture:

“Who controls the present, controls the past...” Signet Classic (paper), p.248

This is what Critical Race Theory is all about.

O'Brien to Winston Smith, undergoing torture, on the nature of reality:

"Only the disciplined mind can see reality, Winston. You believe that reality is something objective, external, existing in its own right. You also believe that the nature of reality is self-evident. When you delude yourself into thinking that you see something, you assume that everyone else sees the same thing as you. But I tell you, Winston, that reality is not external. Reality exists in the human mind, and nowhere else. Not in the individual mind, which can make mistakes, and in any case soon perishes; only in the mind of the Party, which is collective and immortal. Whatever the Party holds to be truth is truth. It is impossible to see reality except by looking through the eyes of the Party." Ibid, at p. 249

The Party says R. Levine is a woman; therefore, he is a woman.

And through torture, O'Brien later has Winston Smith seeing five fingers when O'Brien held up four, with thumb hidden. At p. 258.

O'Brien to Winston at p. 253:

"The Party is not interested in the overt act: the thought is all we care about. We do not merely destroy our enemies; we change them." Cf. Obama's goal of transforming this country.

The mindset of the Woke-media.

O'Brien to Winston at p. 255:

"We are not content with negative obedience, nor even with the most abject submission. When you finally surrender to us, it must be of your own free will. We do not destroy the heretic because he resists us; so long as he resists us we never destroy him. We convert him, we capture his inner mind, we reshape him. We burn all evil and all illusion out of him; we bring him over to our side, not in appearance, but genuinely, heart and soul. We make him one of ourselves before we kill him. It is intolerable to us that an erroneous thought should exist anywhere in the world, however secret and powerless it may be."

Compare this to demands that it is impermissible to say that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Orwell, in 1984, teaches us that the Leftist Party will not be satisfied until Republican Congresspersons Jim Banks and Marjorie Taylor Greene, and all their GOP colleagues, agree that R. Levine is a woman -- and, once the woke bring the GOP over to their side, they will, certainly, destroy it, and with it, the American spirit of freedom.

And that is why, quite simply, the Democrat party and the woke media that would control the past by their control of the present, are the genuine threat to democracy. They don't have us immobilized, like Winston Smith, on a cot, attached to a machine that inflicts unbearable pain, but they use their power to inflict social and economic sanction on those they regard as heretics.

But they can and must be defeated. How will freedom prevail? The way by which it always wins out: through commitment, and common-sense, and, not least of all, courage on the part of what the Constitution calls "We, the People."