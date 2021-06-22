"Out Of Order!" Colorado Mayor Bans Pledge Of Allegiance, Then Snaps At Meeting Attendees Who Recite It Anyway

The Mayor of Silverton, Colorado snapped at attendees of a trustee meeting recited the Pledge of Allegiance in defiance of his announcement last week that it would no longer be allowed at the start of meetings due to "direct and indirect threats, inappropriate comments in and out of public meetings, and the general divisiveness this is creating in our community."

"We already discussed this as a board, and any other unilateral decisions we need to know about?" asked Silverton Trustee Molly Barela, to which Fuhrman replied: "If you’d like to find somewhere in the code, something that doesn’t permit me to do this, then I welcome that discussion at our next meetings."

"Out of order!" exclaimed Mayor Shane Fuhrman (who just took his website offline) after one of the trustees challenged his "unilateral" decision, according to a video posted by CBS Denver (which cuts out before the actual Pledge of Allegiance, for reasons we can only imagine).

Watch the pledge and Fuhrman's reaction below:

Fox31 reached out to Barela regarding the incident, who responded with the following statement:

“Back in April 2020 when the newest board members were seated the mayor brought it up that he didn’t want to do the Pledge of Allegiance anymore because it’s not really a thing, it was a 4/3 vote that we continue to do it. By going back to in person meetings it changes the dynamic compared to what was happening on zoom. While on zoom the three individuals who chose not to say the Pledge of Allegiance would just turn off their cameras now that we’ve gone back to in person meetings members of the general population especially those who are veterans have been questioning why would you run for office and take an oath to uphold the laws of the United States of America the state of Colorado and the town of Silverton if you won’t stand for the pledge. Members of the public have told them that they should be ashamed of themselves. I personally didn’t like his unilateral decision, when we as a collective group had already decided over a year ago to continue to do the pledge, I don’t know if it was premeditated to have it done on Flag Day, which we all know that was declared June 14, 1777 by the second continental Congress, now mayor Shane Fuhrman has made this first amendment right issue. To tell members of the public they are not allowed to say the Pledge of Allegiance during public comment and threaten to have them removed that it was a one strike in you’re out policy violates every single one of their first amendment rights.”