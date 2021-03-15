Over 150 Arrested As Miami Goes Wild During Spring Break

More than 150 people were arrested over Spring Break weekend in Miami, as partygoers ignored the Mayor's COVID warnings and descended on the town.

Photos via the Daily Mail

Over 120 of those arrested were nabbed on Friday alone, according to the Daily Mail, which noted that police seized guns, drugs and cash amid violent confrontations Friday evening which required the deployment of crowd control measures, including pepper balls.

Miami Beach Police fire pepper balls to disperse crowd at 7th St and Ocean Drive about 7:45 pm. Crime scene set up there now, says resident Kevin Green, who took video & shared w/ @MiamiHerald. Green says appears cops responded to separate incident and then took issue with crowd. pic.twitter.com/ykTsgJrw2y — Martin Vassolo (@martindvassolo) March 13, 2021

Rough Spring Break Friday night on #MiamiBeach. This just happened at 8th & Ocean Dr. It appears to show a bodyslam takedown as police try to control a crowd. Witnesses who sent me this video say cops were forced to deploy pepper spray which caused a stampede. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/s8gS3Silxe — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 13, 2021

On Saturday things quieted down with just 30 arrests made. In total, 42 people were charged with felonies over the weekend. Crack cocaine, crystal meth, marijuana and cash were all seized in the arrests, as well as guns, a balaclava and cartridges.

Two officers were injured and were transported to the hospital during the unrest.

Several subjects have been detained. Two officers were injured and have been transported to the hospital.



2/2 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 13, 2021

"The crowd ended up turning on those officers," said Ernesto Rodriguez of the Miami Beach Police in a statement to Local10.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber responded to the situation, saying "We're seeing too much spring break activity," adding "We've got a problem with too many people coming here. We've got a problem with too many people coming here to let loose."

Matthew Wellington, public health campaigns director for the nonprofit U.S. Public Interest Research Group, told The Orlando Sentinel: "There’s definitely a concern that the spring breakers who are traveling to Florida might bring home more than just the souvenir shot glass this year." (via the Daily Mail) "We know this virus thrives on people traveling," he added.

That said;

And so, people are out living their lives:

We assume the media will promptly ignore any lack of COVID spike two weeks from now, unless there is one, in which case expect it to dominate the news cycle.