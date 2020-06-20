Over A Third Of Americans Think Civil War Is Likely

No one would have ever fathomed, that America - the greatest country in the world - with "the greatest economy ever" - could even be on the cusp of a civil war.

Except for Peter Turchin, who predicted a decade ago in the scholarly journal Nature that America would "suffer a period of major social upheaval" starting around the year 2020.

As race-driven/anti-police protests flourish nationwide - one-in-three Americans are warming up to the idea the country is on the brink of another civil war, according to Rasmussen Reports.

The latest findings found 34% of respondents said the country would experience a second civil war within five years, and that includes 9% of those who said it's very likely.

Rasmussen noted, "This compares to 31 percent and 11 percent respectively two years ago."

When examining between party lines, 40% of Republicans said civil war was "on the horizon," while 28% of Democrats concurred. Around 38% of Independent voters said a civil war is possible in the next five years.

The survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted on June 11 and 14 by Rasmussen Reports, also asked respondents about local governments and protesters removing Confederate monuments.

Rasmussen said,

"Thirty-nine percent (39 percent) of all voters believe the removal of Confederate symbols, names, and monuments throughout the country honoring those who fought in the first civil war will help race relations. Twenty-seven percent (27 percent) disagree and think it will hurt race relations instead." "These numbers are reversed from August 2017 when 28% said the removal of the symbols would help race relations, while 39% thought it would hurt instead. Little changed is the 28% who think the removal of public traces of the Confederacy will have no impact," it noted.

Rasmussen continued, "Women and those under 40 are more supportive of the current anti-police protests and the anti-Confederacy drive than men and older voters."

"Younger voters worry most about another civil war... Just 29 percent of blacks believe the current protests will lead to long-term, meaningful racial change in America, compared to 35 percent of whites and 48 percent of other minority voters," it said.

Chaos in America's inner cities have been brewing for some time - and was due to erupt, according to Turchin.

He looked at "declining wages, wealth inequality and exploding national debt" as social pressures that affected national stability. His model showed that the U.S. would reach a "boiling point" in 2020 -- none of this should come as a surprise to Zero Hedge readers.

So does civil war become a self-fulfilling prophecy with a third of Americans believing severe domestic turmoil is ahead?