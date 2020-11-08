Is The Pandemic Over? Liberals Rally To Celebrate Media Projecting Biden's Victory

Authored by Matt Margolis via PJMedia.com,

Did you get the memo? The pandemic is over! We can now gather in large crowds again and life can go back to normal...

Okay, there’s one caveat: It’s only safe to celebrate Joe Biden’s alleged victory.

That’s right. Have you seen the footage? A large crowd gathered at the White House:

The crowd outside the White House celebrating Joe Biden’s projected victory is blaring YMCA — the song President Trump closed out his latest rallies with. pic.twitter.com/UkrsBq8l5M — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2020

And more in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

The Trump supporters are playing YMCA but the Biden supporters are the ones dancing here in Philly pic.twitter.com/WDTCWLgCZV — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) November 7, 2020

And Boston, Massachusetts:

And Times Square:

Cheers of “Trump! You’re! Fired!” break out in Times Square as thousands of New Yorkers celebrate the defeat of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/PNpduWybAb — Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 7, 2020

In Brooklyn, New York, a crowd cheered the USPS, because, hey, why not, they may have stolen the election for them:

Brooklyn and the USPS, cheering each other on. pic.twitter.com/RURUtadYEt — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) November 7, 2020

How many of the people were too afraid to vote in person but felt perfectly safe gathering in crowds of hundreds, maybe thousands of cities nationwide so they could celebrate the alleged results of the presidential election? Remember, a week ago, these people were calling Trump’s rallies “superspreader events.”

CNN called Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation in the Rose Garden - where 100 people were masked and sitting 6 feet apart - a "Super-spreader event"



That same CNN was cool with THOUSANDS of liberals slobbering all over themselves in the streets for Biden yesterday. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 8, 2020

The same people who told us over and over again that it wasn’t safe to keep businesses open, or hold a funeral for a loved one, send our kids to school, go to sporting events or even go to houses of worship are celebrating in large crowds just like they rioted and looted for “social justice” over the summer.

* * *

Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.