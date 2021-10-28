Parents Demand California School Board President Step Down After 'F**k You' Hot Mic Incident

Authored by Vanessa Serna via The Epoch Times,

After a California school board president was caught swearing on camera towards a parent providing public comment at an Oct. 26 board meeting, parents are calling for her resignation.

Marlys Davidson, president of the Los Alamitos Unified School District (LAUSD), was heard cursing at parent Lauren Roupoli after speaking out, during public comment, against the K-12 vaccine and mask mandate.

Roupoli ended her speech telling the board “we are vocal because we are our children’s biggest advocates.”

Following her comment, Davidson was caught saying “fuck you” while the crowd applauded Roupoli’s speech.

Following the incident, Davidson issued an apology regarding her comments during Tuesday night’s meeting.

“I reaffirm my commitment to serve our community with dignity and integrity, and I hope they will accept my sincere apology,” Davidson said in a statement to KTLA.

While Davidson was not heard by the audience inside the board meeting, those watching online heard the president utter the cuss words towards Roupoli.

“I didn’t hear it when I was up there because she was wearing a mask,” Roupoli told The Epoch Times. “There was a round of applause and you could hear it on the board meeting live online because she had the round of applause muted.”

Upon realizing the incident, Roupoli was speechless and in disbelief of the comment that occurred at one of her first public comment appearances.

“It just shows the amount of respect she does have for these parents, and it’s sad that it took the hot mike to expose that,” Roupoli said. “Some were saddened to just see the true colors of how they really feel about the parents because if it was the other way around, I would have been labeled a domestic terrorist, and probably escorted out.”

Davidson was not immediately available for comment.