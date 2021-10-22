Path To A Greener Future: Tax Kids Or Just Ban Them Outright

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

The Greens need to step up to the plate with some truly sustainable proposals. I have a couple of ideas...

Ironies of Build Back Better

President Biden wants free college education, free preschool for kids, and increased child tax credits.

All of these proposals subsidize the single worst thing we can do for the environment: have kids.

Kids eat, need medical services, eventually become teenagers and drive cars. And as shocking as this might seem, kids grow up and travel, eventually by airplane.

Poor Nations Say They Need Trillions From Rich Ones

Yesterday, I commented Hello President Biden, Poor Nations Say They Need Trillions From Rich Ones

It's one thing for developed countries like the US to demand a cleaner future, but it's another thing to attempt to force G7 goals on the rest of the world.

About Those Climate Change Goals

John Kerry was speechless when he learned Poor Nations Need Trillions From Rich Ones to meet climate change goals.

At a July global climate gathering in London, South African environment minister Barbara Creecy presented the world’s wealthiest countries with a bill: more than $750 billion annually to pay for poorer nations to shift away from fossil fuels and protect themselves from global warming. The number was met with silence from U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry, according to Zaheer Fakir, an adviser to Ms. Creecy. Other Western officials said they weren’t ready to discuss such a huge sum.

Kids are the single most destructive thing to the environment. Their toys are mostly made of plastic, diapers are throw-away, and as they get older, litter is inevitable.

A tax on corporations is not the answer. Corporations don't really pay taxes anway. Consumers do.

Guarantee Living Wages

Think about guaranteed living wages for a second. Sheeesh, what a Progressive disaster.

Living wages encourage the single most destructive thing environmentally, having kids.

Modest Proposal

Dear readers, environmentally speaking, the proper thing to do is ban kids altogether.

Instead, we have Progressives demanding countless environmentally detrimental actions while simultaneously demanding a greener earth.

Meanwhile, poor nations demand outrageous bribes to produce clean energy.

Phooey. If we just ban having kids outright, the earth will heal itself in short order.

Some might object to such a radical proposal.

Yet, it it pales in comparison Jonathan Swift's A Modest Proposal written in 1729.

In his essay, Swift proposed "Eating Children For Preventing The Children of Poor People in Ireland From Being A burden to Their Parents or Country, and For Making Them Beneficial to The Public"

Swift was clearly way ahead of his time.

We could use a man of his stature today.

