Paul Krugman Says Someone Using His IP Address To Download Child Porn

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 15:25

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman tweeted on Wednesday that someone is using his IP address - a numerical label assigned to each device on the internet - to download child pornography. He suggested that while he may be a random target, it "could be an attempt to Qanon me."

Needless to say, the internet (which Paul predicted would be obsolete by now) is having fun with this:

