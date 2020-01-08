Paul Krugman Says Someone Using His IP Address To Download Child Porn

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman tweeted on Wednesday that someone is using his IP address - a numerical label assigned to each device on the internet - to download child pornography. He suggested that while he may be a random target, it "could be an attempt to Qanon me."

Well, I’m on the phone with my computer security service, and as I understand it someone compromised my IP address and is using it to download child pornography. I might just be a random target. But this could be an attempt to Qanon me.



It’s an ugly world out there. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 8, 2020

Needless to say, the internet (which Paul predicted would be obsolete by now) is having fun with this:

