PC Police Find Whopping Race Gap In Professional Sports

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

Today I learned there is an embarrassing situation in the NFL. Let's investigate further.

Embarrassing Situation

The New York Times reports Only Three N.F.L. Head Coaches Are Black. ‘It’s Embarrassing’

"N.F.L. insiders say it will take more than the Rooney Rule to diversify the league’s leadership. Their immediate goal: Increase offensive coaching opportunities for minority candidates, who are often overlooked."

Rooney Rule

The Rooney Rule is a National Football League policy that requires league teams to interview ethnic-minority candidates for head coaching and senior football operation jobs. It is sometimes cited as an example of affirmative action, as there is no quota or preference given to minorities in the hiring of candidates. It was established in 2003, and variations of the rule are now in place in other industries. The rule is named after Dan Rooney, the former owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and former chairman of the league's diversity committee.

Diversity Math

There are 32 NFL teams

There are 3 black coaches

The percentage of blacks in the country is 12.1%

The percentage of black coaches is 9.4%

Mercy!

But even more shocking is the fact there are 0% female NFL coaches despite the fact that females are over 50.5% of the US population.

Where's the outrage over this blatantly sexist policy?

And what about Hispanics? They comprise 16.7% of the population. Again, more outrage is needed.

Economic Gender Gap

Unfortunately, it's not just sports either.

Just yesterday, I commented Allegedly, There is a Gender Gap in Economics

I was right on time.

Today we learn Brainard Says Fed Faces ‘Large Challenge’ to Become More Diverse.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said she’d been taken aback to hear of the difficulties black female employees face at the central bank, and that the monetary authority faces formidable difficulties in increasing their representation. “It was eye-opening to hear how black women feel about their roles at the Federal Reserve,” Brainard told a session entitled “Women in Central Banking” at the annual meeting of American Economic Association in San Diego on Friday. “They don’t see themselves” celebrated at a bank whose history has been dominated by white men and whose halls are adorned with photographs attesting to that.

Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

I hardly know where to start. But obviously we need universal race and gender quotas.

I propose we start with the military.

I assure you women, properly trained can be as mean and cruel and willing to blow heads off as any man.

The troops ought to be 50.5% (no more, no less) female.

Yet, according to the Defense Department, women only make up 20 percent of the Air Force, 19 percent of the Navy, 15 percent of the Army and a shockingly low 9 percent of the Marine Corps.

There are 38 four-star generals but only 2 of them are women.

Where's the outrage?

Must Start in College

We have to start somewhere, and college is the correct place. Fortunately, on that score I have progress to report.

Adversity Scores

Please consider Adversity Scores: The Latest Dumbing Down of US Education

If you are black an SAT score of 946 is equivalent to an Asian score of 1223.

Surely this is solution to everything.

Cannot Stop With Race

But we cannot stop with race.

I will not be happy, nor should you, until 50.5% of NFL coaches are female.

Returning to the Fed

Meanwhile, let's return to what I had to say about the Fed in Allegedly, There is a Gender Gap in Economics

Diversity at the Fed Needed Instead of more women or blacks on the Fed, I suggest we try actual diversity of economic opinion and not gender for gender's sake. What's most needed on the Fed is an Austrian economist who proposes dissolving it. That would be diversity. Instead, expect more group think nonsense about race and the Phillips Curve. Good Ole Boy Network To become a Fed president you have to think, believe, and act like a good ole boy. Janet Yellen is best not thought of as a woman, but rather a good ole boy.

Now that Brainard has chimed in, my stated view cannot possibly be right.

We need to rectify the situation promptly starting with race and gender quotas in college admissions, the military, and of course, professional sports.

But what about enforcement? I am glad you asked because I have the perfect solution.

Diversity Police Needed

We need more diversity police.

And they better be 50.5% women, 16.7% hispanic, and 12.% black.

Addendum

This issue goes back a long way for me. In 1998 I was asked point blank by the president of Harris Bank (now Bank of Montreal, BMO), "From a diverse standpoint who is best qualified for a managerial promotion".

I named a name in one second flat. It was a black woman. Interestingly, my answer would not have changed had the president left of the word "diverse" from his question.

If this Q&A seems improbable to you, here is the background.

I was an AVP, but a non-manager. The president was 6 managerial levels higher than my manager.

But the question did not shock me in the least as I was very well known and outspoken. At every meeting, no matter how many people were present, I asked a pointed question. On at least 4 occasions, I fired off emails to the president. I spoke my mind.

Addendum 2

Martin Luther King called for judging a person on their character and not their skin. Discrimination should not be tolerated.

But there should be equality of opportunity, not quotas based on race or gender. Give everyone a fair shot and then let the best people succeed.