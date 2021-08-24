Pelosi And Moderate Dems Strike Deal Over $4.1 Trillion Economic Plan

Moderate Democrats have finally agreed to a deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to move forward with their party's $4.1 trillion economic plan, according to Bloomberg, citing a lawmaker involved in the negotiations.

The agreement would allow for the adoption of the Senate's $3.5 trillion tax and spending blueprint, while setting up a final vote on a separate $550 billion infrastructure bill no later than Sept. 27. The blueprint, meanwhile, is slated to receive a Tuesday vote as part of a rule governing debate on the bill, along with another on voting rights legislation.

According to the report, the deal came after a pressure campaign from the White House and Democratic leaders.

Ahead of an expected House vote Tuesday afternoon, the Rules Committee reconvened to put the deadline for the infrastructure vote into writing, which was enough to appease the group of 10 centrists who threatened to hold up the budget framework if the House didn’t pass the infrastructure bill this week. ... In addition to Pelosi’s pressure campaign, Biden and his top aides made calls to the group of moderates and other House Democrats to again emphasize White House support for Pelosi’s strategy and the importance of the budget resolution, the infrastructure bill and the voting rights legislation to the president’s goals, according to officials. -Bloomberg

"These negotiations are never easy," said Rules Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA), adding "It is my hope that my colleagues who recognize the very simple choice to advance the presidents agenda or obstruct it."

The group of moderate Democrats - who had previously objected to Pelosi's two-track approach to passing the infrastructure vote in tandem with the $3.5 trillion blueprint was passed - were at odds with progressive Democrats who backed Pelosi's approach.

"We’re going to have to leap together," said Pelosi ally Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), adding "The most progressive members of my caucus, the most moderate members of caucus need to come together and recognize it’s either going to be doing both bills or we’re really in the end not going to be able to pass either one of them."