Pelosi Announces House Managers For Trump Impeachment Trial

After waiting four weeks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House will finally transmit the two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate, and that they have chosen seven impeachment managers to prosecute the case during the upcoming trial.

Of note, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) told reporters on Monday that there aren't enough GOP Senators to dismiss the articles of impeachment without a trial. "I think our members generally are not interested in a motion to dismiss. ... Certainly there aren't 51 votes for a motion to dismiss," said Blunt.

The full list of impeachment managers are; Reps. Schiff (CA), Nadler (NY), Demings (FL), Jeffries (NY), Lofgren (CA), Crow (CO) and Garcia (TX).

Schiff oversaw hours of testimony during the initial stages of the investigation as head of the House Intelligence Committee, while Nadler oversaw the constitutional debate which followed.

Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats. All of this work was supposed to be done by the House, not the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2020

The announcement comes one day before the House votes on a resolution to send the impeachment articles to the Senate accusing Trump of abusing his office and obstruction of Congress.

Why did you rush to have a vote, then wait for two weeks - Pelosi said "we had a strong case for impeachment of the president and removal of the president," adding "Time has been our friend in all of this," noting that Democrats have "uncovered" new evidence during the delay - likely referring to a trove of communications given to the House by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.