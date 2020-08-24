Pelosi Calls Republicans 'Domestic Enemies Of The State'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) raged against President Trump and Congressional Republicans on Monday, telling MSNBC that they're "domestic enemies" of election integrity and "enemies of the state."

Pelosi was speaking right after President Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention, according to the Daily Caller.

"We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. And sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system and honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States. But again, let’s just get out there and mobilize, organize, and not let the President deter anybody from voting. And again, support the postal system which is election central," said the 80-year-old Democrat.

"They’re doing everything they can; suppress the vote — with your actions, scare people, intimidate by saying law enforcement will be there, diminish the role of the postal system in all of this. It’s really actually shameful. Enemies of the state," she continued.

Watch: