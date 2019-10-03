Pelosi Flat-Out Lies; Claims Schiff Used 'Trump's Own Words' In Fabricated Ukraine Call 'Parody'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) lied on Wednesday when she told ABC News's George Stephanopoulos that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) "was using the president's own words" when he read a fabricated account of a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky during a hearing last week with the acting director of national intelligence.

Stephanopoulos pushed back, telling Pelosi "Well those weren't the president's words, it was an interpretation of the president's words. They're saying he made this up," to which Pelosi replied "He did not make it up."

Okay what Twilight zone have I entered because this is 2x in one week where @GStephanopoulos called out a Democrat for lying. Here he asks Pelosi about Schiff lying about what’s said in the transcript and correcting her when she says it was Trump’s words. pic.twitter.com/8YrhRNCPJ6 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 3, 2019

Schiff compared Trump's call with Zelensky as a "classic organized crime shakedown" in his opening remarks last week. "Shorn of its rambling character and in not so many words, this is the essence of what the president communicates," Schiff added, before launching into his fabricated 'parody' of the call.

Schiff's fabrication:

"We’ve been very good to your country, very good," Schiff says, doing a terrible impression of Trump. "No other country has done as much as we have, but you know what? I don’t see much reciprocity here. I hear what you want, I have a favor I want from you, though, and I’m gonna say this only seven times, so you better listen good. I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent, understand, lots of it. "

In response, President Trump called Schiff a "lowlife" who should "resign and be investigated."

Rep. Adam Schiff totally made up my conversation with Ukraine President and read it to Congress and Millions. He must resign and be investigated. He has been doing this for two years. He is a sick man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

Trump expanded on Schiff during Wednesday comments:

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) introduced a resolution censuring Schiff for his remarks, saying in a Twitter video that the California Democrat "read a statement that was blatantly false, had no corresponding evidence, nor relationship to the actual transcript of President Trump's conversation," adding "What the chairman did is he read something that was made-up, totally false, and later had to excuse it by saying it was a parody."

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, meanwhile, tweeted "Chairman Adam Schiff has been lying to the American people for years. Now he is so desperate to damage the president that he literally made up a false version of a phone call."