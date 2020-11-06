Pelosi Formally Launches Bid To Remain Speaker

Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has formally launched her bid to remain Speaker of the House for another two years.

In a letter seeking support from fellow Democrats, Pelosi - who has led the Caucus since 2003 - acknowledged anger directed towards her from various factions within the party, noting the "diverse viewpoints of our Democratic Caucus," but warning of "the urgency of the challenges ahead." Pelosi says she'll be contacting members individually to "get the benefit of your thinking fresh from your campaign trail," according to The Hill.

"Our Caucus is blessed with many diverse and entrepreneurial perspectives," she added.

Pelosi's letter comes on the heels of a heated Caucus phone call on Thursday, during which livid Democrats excoriated the party's support for far-left policies such as 'defund the police.'

According to AP's Erica Werner, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger was reportedly the most vocal - reportedly complaining that "we lost races we shouldn’t have lost. Defund police almost cost me my race because of an attack ad. Don’t say socialism ever again," yelling that the party needs to "get back to basics."

But Pelosi largely focused on the Democrats' legislative plans for the next Congress, promising to move quickly — with the help of a potential President Joe Biden — on efforts to tackle climate change, boost health care access, launch a massive infrastructure initiative, provide coronavirus relief and reform the election system, which has come under fire this year for inefficiencies exposed by the pandemic. ... There appears to be no threat to Pelosi's bid to retain the gavel. The Speaker has the overwhelming support of her caucus, and won widespread praise over the last two years for her confrontational dealings with President Trump, including his impeachment, and her handling of the pandemic. Heading into the elections, she was not expected to face a challenger. -The Hill

"Our vision for the next two years must be to build on the success of the Democratic House Majority in the 116th Congress, and to harvest the extraordinary vision, values and vibrancy of our Caucus to secure the progress that the American people deserve," wrote Pelosi.

And while The Hill doesn't think there's any threat to Pelosi's seat, it notes that a small group of moderates have been looking to recruit a Democrat to take her on. That said, she faced a similar group of 'rebellious lawmakers' in 2018 who were unable to find anyone to step up to the challenge.