Pelosi: "Majority Is Judging The President With Vengeance, Not Fairness"

What a difference it makes when the impeachment shoe is on the other foot...

Here's House Speaker Nancy Pelosi explaining in 1998 how unfair it was to begin impeachment proceedings against President Clinton and how it was driven by hatred...

PELOSI IN 1998: “We are here today because the Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton, and until the Republicans free themselves of that hatred our country will suffer”



Replace Republicans with Democrats and Clinton with Trump.

"Today the Republican majority is not charging the President with fairness, but impeaching him with vengeance. In investigation of the President, fundamental principles which Americans hold dear — privacy, fairness, checks and balances — have been seriously violated. And why? We are here — we are here today because the Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton. And until the Republicans free themselves of this hatred, our country will suffer. I rise to oppose these unfair motions which call for the removal of the President of United States from office, and in doing so wish to point out some differences between the investigation of the President and the investigation of Newt Gingrich. The first principle in our investigation of Newt Gingrich was that at the moment we found exculpatory information, it would be reported immediately to the accused and be made public. The independent counsel knew that the President was exonerated with Travelgate, Whitewater and Filegate, and he held that information until the hearing, indeed until after the election. This was not fair. Indeed, it is the responsibility of any prosecutor to immediately release information that is exculpatory."

Pelosi added, calling the process a “hatchet job” and imploring Congress to vote against the articles of impeachment:

“It’s about a punishment searching for a crime that doesn’t exist,”

Any of that ring a bell?

But she was not alone in her hypocrisy, here's 2020 candidate Joe Biden warning against impeaching a president simply because of political differences:

“This is their president we are talking about. The President of the United States does not serve at the pleasure of the legislature, does not serve at the pleasure of Joe Biden, does not serve at the pleasure of Henry Hyde, does not serve at the pleasure of the Congress as a prime minister does in a parliamentary system... He is elected directly by the people of the United States of America and the election of a President is the only nationwide vote the American people will ever cast and that’s a big deal... The American people don’t think that they have made a mistake by electing Bill Clinton and we in Congress had better be very careful, believable before we upset their decision, and make darn sure that we are able to convince them if we decide to upset their decision, that our decision to impeach him was based upon principle and not politics."

It's different this time.