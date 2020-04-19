Pelosi Says Deal 'Close' After Holding Up 'Clean Refunding' Of Small Business Relief

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says lawmakers are nearing an agreement on more coronavirus aid after she refused to accept a pork-free 'clean' version of the legislation to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which ran out of money last week.

"We're close," Pelosi told ABC's "This Week," adding "Again, we have common ground ... I think we're very close to agreement."

JUST IN: Speaker Pelosi tells @GStephanopoulos “we're very close” to agreement to replenish small business fund, adding Democrats have an “urgency to do something for our hospitals, our teachers and firefighters." The full interview Sunday on @ThisWeekABC. https://t.co/hBHyPtjAEp pic.twitter.com/MnTHLUzBbs — ABC News (@ABC) April 18, 2020

The $349 billion PPP stopped accepting applications last week after a flood of small business owners affected by the coronavirus pandemic rushed to tap into the government assistance.

Pelosi said businesses will have their relief in a “timely fashion,” but also noted, “We know that we have an opportunity and an urgency to do something for our hospitals, our teachers, and firefighters, and the rest right now. And then we are preparing for our next bill.” -Politico

Pelosi, who objected to GOP demands for a clean refunding of the PPP, has drawn harsh rebuke for letting small businesses die on the vine so that Democrats can negotiate for their interests. Fifteen House Democrats publicly supported the GOP plan to immediately replenish the funds, while Pelosi played politics.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, meanwhile, told CNN's "State of the Union" that a deal could be struck as early as Sunday in comments echoed less than 10 minutes later by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“I’m very hopeful we could come to an agreement tonight or early tomorrow morning,” Sen. Chuck Schumer says about talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to funnel more money into the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/FxOZrcqall — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 19, 2020

We're sure DC lobbyists are looking for a resolution on this soon so they can catch a few hours of sleep after a job well done.