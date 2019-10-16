Pelosi Storms Out Of Oval Office After Trump "Meltdown"

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused President Trump of having a "meltdown" during a meeting with Congressional Democratic leaders after a contingent of Republicans voted with Democrats in the House to pass a motion condemning the withdrawal from Syria.

"We just came from the most unsatisfactory meeting at the White House," Speaker Nancy Pelosi says after meeting with Trump to voice concerns over Syria.



"He just couldn't handle it so he kind of engaged in a meltdown" https://t.co/bXzudTesEr pic.twitter.com/DJFsR3EKHs — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 16, 2019

"I think that vote - the size of the vote, more than 2-1 of the Republicans voted to oppose what the president did - probably got to the president. Because he was shaken up by it,” Pelosi said

“And that’s why we couldn’t continue in the meeting because he was just not relating to the reality of it.”

She later said Trump had a "meltdown."

Trump called Pelosi a 'third-rate politician' during Syria meeting, top Democrats said.

Of course, GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy had a different view of things...

.@GOPLeader on @SpeakerPelosi at White House: "She storms out of another meeting, trying to make it unproductive." pic.twitter.com/lQCJ3Kewcs — CSPAN (@cspan) October 16, 2019

All of this echoes the May meeting between Pelosi, Schumer and Trump in the Oval Office, where Dems similarly stormed out of a meeting about infrastructure after Trump said he wouldn't work with them unless they dropped all of the investigations against him.

We look forward to Trump's version of things.