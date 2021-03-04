Pelosi Warns Of Pro-Trump Threat As Capitol Police Ask National Guard To Remain In DC Until May

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called for increased funding for Capitol security, citing a threat of violence from "all the president's men," referring to the unarmed 'insurrectionists' which were allowed by the Capitol Police to run around the Capitol like children at a birthday party - and then allowed to simply walk out, only to be arrested days later.

Perhaps more money isn't the issue - as it seems this entire incident was entirely avoidable had Capitol Police simply done their jobs instead of taking selfies with - or shooting, Trump supporters.

"Between COVID — where we need to have vaccinations more broadly in the Capitol so that many more people can come here and do their jobs — [and] the threat of all the president's men out there, we have to ensure with our security that we are safe enough to do our job, but not impeding [that work]," Pelosi told reporters at a press briefing, according to The Hill.

Meanwhile, Capitol Police have asked the Pentagon to extend the deployment of thousands of National Guardsmen at the Capitol - which looks like a prison thanks to razor wire-topped fences and armed partrols - requesting they stay an additional 60 days.

"No one likes seeing the fortress-like security around the Capitol. And no one wants to again have a security problem in and around this symbolic place," tweeted Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), a member of the House Armed Services Committee and a former Pentagon official. "But whether an extension has been requested or the mission is indeed terminating on March 12, it’s critical that members of Congress get a briefing on what’s behind these decisions."

Meanwhile, the bizarre has turned into the absurd - after Democratic lawmakers expressed concern over a QAnon conspiracy theory that former President Trump will be inaugurated on Thursday - the old traditional date for presidential inaugurations until 1933.

"We have to have what we need, when we need it, and in the numbers that we need it. But that's a security decision," Pelosi told reporters in the Capitol.

Pelosi has tapped retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who had coordinated the response to Hurricane Katrina, to lead a review of Capitol security and recommend reforms. Honoré has provided congressional leaders with an early draft of that report, Pelosi said, and the recommendations could be shared with all House lawmakers as early as next week. "This issue of the National Guard is one that will be made by the Capitol Police, and the Police Board and the rest," she said. "But I'm not in a position to respond to that [question]. But we should have them here as long as they are needed." -The Hill

There are currently around 5,200 Guardsmen at the Capitol, down from approximately 26,000 troops form every state, three territories and Washington DC who were deployed to quell violence surrounding the inauguration.

