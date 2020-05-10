Pence Calls Michael Flynn An "American Patriot," Says He's Welcomed Back To White House 

In a 'yuge' victory for the Trump administration last week, the Justice Department dropped the prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in the Mueller probe in 2017 to misleading Vice President Mike Pence and FBI agents about his communications with a former Russian official. Now it seems Flynn could be welcomed back into the administration as Vice President Pence told "Axios on HBO" that he welcomes the idea.

"I think Gen. Michael Flynn is an American patriot," Vice President Pence told an Axios reporter in Iowa on Friday. "And for my part, I'd be happy to see Michael Flynn again."

Pence and Axios reporter in Iowa on May 8 talking about Flynn returning to government. h/t Axios

It has not just been Vice President Pence suggesting that Flynn would be welcomed back -- President Trump told reporters on April 30 that he would consider returning his former national security advisor to his inner circle.

Last week, President Trump praised the DOJ in their decision to drop the charges against Flynn. On Friday, the president tweeted: "Yesterday was a BIG day for Justice in the USA. Congratulations to General Flynn, and many others. I do believe there is MUCH more to come! Dirty Cops and Crooked Politicians do not go well together!"

Yesterday was a BIG day for Justice in the USA. Congratulations to General Flynn, and many others. I do believe there is MUCH more to come! Dirty Cops and Crooked Politicians do not go well together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2020

Washington insiders told Axios, they would not be surprised if Flynn were to join the president on the campaign trail later this year.

However, not everyone was thrilled to see the charges against him cleared, both former President Barack Obama and Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed the DOJ for their decision.

The former president said the DOJ's decision to drop its prosecution puts the nation's 'rule of law at risk.' The wave of negative criticism from Democrats and some law enforcement officials was shared with Speaker Pelosi, who said Attorney General William Barr is attempting to "cover-up" the Russian investigation.

"Attorney General Barr's politicization of justice knows no bounds," Pelosi said in a statement.

"Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators in the face of overwhelming evidence – but now, Attorney General Barr's Justice Department is dropping the case to continue to cover up for the President," she added.

The episode of "Axios on HBO" with Vice President Pence debuts on Monday at 11 pm ET/PT.

Vice President Pence is still willing to take back Flynn despite being reportedly lied to during Muller investigations...