Perfect Phone Call? Republicans Demand Unedited Transcript After Biden Tells Afghan President To Lie

Outraged House Republicans sent a Thursday letter to President Joe Biden demanding the White House release a full, unedited transcript from his call with former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, after Reuters reported that Biden asked Ghani to lie about how the fight against the Taliban was going in order to "change perception" that they were winning "whether it's true or not."

According to excerpts, Ghani pushed back.

"Mr. President, we are facing a full-scale invasion, composed of Taliban, full Pakistani planning and logistical support, and at least 10-15,000 international terrorists, predominantly Pakistanis thrown into this, so that dimension needs to be taken account of," he said, adding that the Afghan Security Forces wouldn't be able to maintain control without close air support from America, which Biden promised to provide if Ghani would lie.

Wow, the President of the United States had a call with a foreign leader where POTUS asked the leader to lie on his behalf, and promised military assistance if he did as he was told. Do I have that right? — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 1, 2021

The Republican letter, spearheaded by Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY), was signed by 26 other House Republicans, according to the Daily Caller.

In it, the lawmakers blasted Biden’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan after 13 U.S. service members were killed in a terror attack at the Kabul airport and call and demand Biden release the full, unedited and unredacted transcripts of his July 23 conversation with Ghani to the public. -DC

"In the period leading up to the withdrawal, your administration made a series of false assurances to the American people and our allies regarding the situation on the ground. The contrast between your Administration’s official spin and the reality on the ground revealed a bewildering lack of coherence, strategy, and fundamental transparency. It appeared repeatedly as if your Administration was engaging in a deliberate effort to conceal the truth and mislead the American public. On August 31, new evidence emerged that suggests this is exactly what you have been doing since the start of this operation," reads the letter.

"A troubling new revelation arose that demands immediate explanation. Reuters released excerpts from a July 23 conversation between yourself and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in which you reportedly pressure Ghani to ‘project a different picture’ than the reality on the ground ‘whether it is true or not.’ The transcripts also indicate that you promised to provide air support to the Afghan military, a vow you never fulfilled."

"This damning phone call further erodes your credibility and the confidence of the American people in your ability to lead. Your disturbing emphasis on ‘perception,’ a term you used four times in the Reuters excerpts of the call with Ghani, over substance and truth demands scrutiny and accountability," the letter adds.

As we noted yesterday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has ruled out impeachment over Biden's lie.

Some Republicans, including Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, have since said that the President should resign or face impeachment.

It seems that some phone calls are just more 'perfect' than others.