Navarro Rips Bolton Book As "Swamp's Revenge Porn": 'All About The Money'

In perhaps the most epic and colorful dismissal of John Bolton's memoir - "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" - yet, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday blasted Bolton as peddling in the equivalent of the D.C. swamp's "revenge porn".

"My take on him is Big Lie Bolton, it’s Book Deal Bolton, he is doing it for the money, that is pretty clear, and my view is it the Washington’s swamps equivalent of revenge porn," Navarro told press at the White House.

Peter Navarro on John Bolton: "It's big-lie Bolton. It's book-deal Bolton. He's doing it for the money, that's pretty clear. My views is it's the Washington swamp's equivalent of revenge porn."



"Here’s the point, folks: He talks about the pattern of behavior with the president," Navarro explained.

"Well, the pattern of behavior of John Book Deal Bolton is to go into an administration, advance his own agenda, and when he gets fired from that administration or leaves like he did in the Bush administration, he leaves and then criticizes the people he left behind who gave him the job."

And echoing Trump, Navarro invoked Bolton's failed record as a neocon hawk, trying to go to war everywhere.

"He did that with the Bush administration after he helped get the Bush administration into the Iraq War by pushing the big lie that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction," Navarro added. "That’s the pattern.”

Some early reviews of the yet to be published book agree, calling it "bloated with self-importance" - as the New York Times described, and "toggles between two discordant registers: exceedingly tedious and slightly unhinged."

John Bolton, a notoriously mendacious enemy of all living beings on the planet, is discovering what every other great Republican hope of the Resistance has: liberals will eagerly lap up any piece of hysterical Cold War propaganda if they think it can be leveraged against Trump. — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) June 18, 2020

One progressive journalist, Melissa Ryan also questioned on Twitter that if Trump indeed committed the alleged "crimes" reportedly detailed in the book, then why was the former top aide mum in front of Congress?

"Friendly reminder that John Bolton, instead of telling Congress what he knew while they were holding impeachment proceedings, wrote a fucking book," said Ryan.